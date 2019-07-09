Spring Lake to consider scrapping RV park at Tanglefoot

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — RVs may soon be replaced with a splash pad or ice skating rink at Spring Lake’s Tanglefoot Park.

Monday night, Progressive AE shared community ideas for Tanglefoot and Mill Point parks. Designs for a splash pad, community playground and ice skating rink earned the most votes during a community meeting in May. Residents also overwhelmingly supported decommissioning Tanglefoot as an RV park, possibly replacing it with event space or a farmers market.

Spring Lake closed Tanglefoot for the season to replace sewer lines encircling the park. Spring Lake Village Manager Chris Burns is unsure when the park will reopen.

While the Sewer Authority is covering the cost of the sewer line project, the village is losing revenue from the park’s 30 RV spaces that must remain vacant. The village rents each space out for $3,075 a season, according to its website.

Burns says the boat slips are still being used.

She says while no decisions have been made on the future of both parks, Tanglefoot Park has a deed restriction requiring it to remain a public park, and Mill Point is a designated park space in the village’s master plan, which isn’t easily altered.

Burns says the village will now ask Progressive AE to provide estimates for each proposed upgrade. The village plans to apply for a Michigan Department of Natural Resources grant for the project in April, and will also rely on private donations.