Spring Lake principal who changed grades resigns

SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — The principal of Spring Lake High School has stepped down after admitting to changing students’ grades when he should not have.

Mike Gilchrist submitted his resignation Jan. 2 and it was unanimously accepted by the school board at a special meeting on Feb. 10, minutes from that meeting show.

Gilchrist changed 51 records for 31 students, the school district says. He was not supposed change any grades; it is the job of the school registrar to do that when necessary. In most cases, the minutes also note, Gilchrist changed the grades without telling the teachers involved what he was doing.

In at least some of the cases, Spring Lake Public Schools Superintendent Dennis Furton acknowledged while explaining to the board what happened, the students were experiencing personal trouble and it seemed Gilchrist was trying to cut them a break. But in most cases, the minutes say, there were no such circumstances:

“Students who were by all accounts not in distress or experiencing any particular difficulty seemed to get a hand when a hand was not needed,” the minutes read in part.

Why Gilchrist changed grades in those cases is unclear.

The minutes say that in an initial meeting with the superintendent, Gilchrist was cagey about what had happened and that by the end of the conversations, “it was clear …. that there were some less than truthful comments and statements made…”

In a second meeting with the superintendent, Gilchrist admitted what he had done and said he wanted to make it right. He said that if he was disciplined, he would come clean with this staff. If he was going to be fired, he said, he would instead resign. He also later apologized. He was placed on leave Jan. 24 as administrators kept investigating.

Ultimately, the superintendent determined that Gilchrist violated his contract and district policies and acted unethically.

The minutes show that the meeting started with public comment, during which some parents voiced their support of Gilchrist, saying he demonstrated compassion and fairness in his role as principal and that he worked hard to help students.

The superintendent said he has laid out a plan to prevent future grades tampering, including limiting access to grades changing to only the registrar and the head of technology, implementing use of a form that needs specific signatures before the registrar will enter any changes and auditing changes every year.