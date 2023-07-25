SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Building your own boat may not be as difficult as you think. A man in Spring Lake wants to help make that simpler for people through his business.

“The main objective is to help people, teach them how to work with their hands or go on to be a woodworker or furniture builder because it’s not specific to boats. A lot of the knowledge they can gain goes into other areas that they choose so,” Tim Bellard, owner of Wayfarer Boatworks, said.

Bellard builds custom-made boats. The idea came from his father, who taught him how to work with his hands.

His business is located at 11796 North Shores Drive in Spring Lake.

“This is my place of therapy and solitude and tranquility. I get a great deal of joy when I can work with my hands, and it allows me to be in a very therapeutic place,” he said. “We like to pass on that and integrate it into mindfulness.”

If you would like to build a boat, Bellard says he’s flexible on the location. You can come to his shop or he will meet you off-site.

First, you’ll start off with a consultation to build a boat specific to your idea. Next is the build process and Bellard will walk with you step by step.

You can build a kayak, paddleboard, canoe, sailboat, drift board and among other kinds of boats. It could take three weeks to put it together, depending on how much time you dedicate to the project.

Owner of Wayfarer Boatworks helps people build their own custom-made boat. Owner of Wayfarer Boatworks helps people build their own custom-made boat. Owner of Wayfarer Boatworks helps people build their own custom-made boat.

“We only use the highest grade lumber. We can provide fiberglass. We provide proxy. We can provide finishes and other things like that. It’s like a la carte,” Bellard said. “It’s well preserved. It’ll last a long time and most importantly, it’s safe.”

Model kits provided by Four Crows Creative Studio. Model kits provided by Four Crows Creative Studio.

Todd Johnson, owner of Four Crows Creative Studio, creates model kits for people using his laser. The kits give people an idea of what the boat will look like on a smaller scale.

He’s hoping to provide the kits to kids soon.

“A scale model is a good way to start to get a better understanding,” Johnson said.

Bellard added, “It’s very simple. Some students don’t have experience with woodworking, but you can still build this.”

If you would like to learn about building your own boat or building a model version, visit Wayfarer Boatworks.