SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Due to recent dry weather, one West Michigan community is temporarily limiting its splash pad hours.

Spring Lake’s new splash pad hours are Sunday through Friday 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., then 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. On Saturdays, it will be open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

It is not clear how long the change will last.

“This temporary measure decreases potential water use by up to 40%,” a post on the village’s Facebook page read. The change is “in response to persisting drought conditions,” wrote the village.

The village also reminded residents to water their lawns on certain days depending on their property address. Even numbers should water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday, while odds should water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday to conserve water.

Spring Lake said it may reassess the situation after rain forecasted for the next week.