Spring Lake crash victim ID’d as Muskegon woman

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have identified the woman killed in a crash near Spring Lake Friday afternoon.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office says 60-year-old Jennylynn Carletto of Muskegon was killed on 148th Avenue near Lori Lane.

Authorities say a 28-year-old Spring Lake Township resident was driving south at a high rate of speed when his pickup truck crossed the center line, hitting Carletto’s SUV nearly head-on.

After the impact, the two vehicles came to rest nearly a city block apart.

The pickup truck driver was not hurt.

Authorities are continuing to investigate the crash.

