SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — The Spring Lake Public Schools Board voted on Monday to remove a book dealing with gender and sexuality from the high school library, reversing a decision by the district’s Material Review Committee.

“Gender Queer,” a memoir by Maia Kobabe, is about the author’s struggles related to gender identity and sexuality. During a packed meeting Monday night the board voted 4-3 to remove it from the district’s high school library.

The book will still be available through a school counselor, social worker or school psychologist with parental consent.

The Spring Lake Public Schools Board meeting on Oct. 17, 2022. The Spring Lake Public Schools Board meeting on Oct. 17, 2022.

The three school board members who voted to keep the book are concerned this will create a slippery slope of banning books and that the memoir is important representation for LGBTQ students.

The other four board members felt the book is too sexually explicit and “visually graphic” for students, siding with some parents who wanted it removed from the library and challenged a decision by the district’s Material Review Committee to keep the book on the library’s shelves.

According to Superintendent Dennis Furton, an official complaint was lodged in May. The district’s Material Review Committee looked at the book in question and decided to keep it in the library.

The committee found that “maintaining the book served a greater interest (combating isolation, affirming a child’s reality) than restricting access or removing the book altogether,” according to a letter sent to families by the superintendent on Friday.

WATCH: The Spring Lake Public School Board walks out of the meeting during public comment. @WOODTV pic.twitter.com/osWYQul07l — Byron Tollefson (@byron_tollefson) October 18, 2022

When public comment started following the vote, the first speaker refused to acknowledge a three-minute time limit. School board members walked out, and when they returned, the board president ended the meeting.