SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — After a six-month moratorium the Village of Spring Lake has revised and approved its short-term rental ordinance.

Like many communities in West Michigan, Spring Lake has been inundated with short-term rental (STR) buyers for the past couple of years. While the tourism dollars are a welcome benefit, many have expressed concern that first-time buyers are being priced out of the community where they want to live.

Other concerns voiced at contentious council meetings across West Michigan include noise violations, parking difficulties and the potential of unkempt rental homes.

“It’s really a balancing act between the property rights of the owners of the STR and the property owners of the neighbors,” Christine Burns, Spring Lake Village manager, said.

There are 29 STRs currently in use throughout this one-square-mile community. The revised ordinance designates future STR applicants to live within a specific corridor near M-104.

“Ultimately, we want people and families, children and everybody to live here. We don’t want it to be a ghost town in the winter when those STR are vacant,” Burns said.

Violators of the ordinance can be penalized or have their certificate revoked upon multiple violations.