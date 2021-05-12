Sperry’s Moviehouse brings back Free Ticket Fridays

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Sperry’s Moviehouse in downtown Holland is bringing back Free Ticket Fridays starting this weekend.

After opening in 2019, the theater was forced to close for most of 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. As they open their doors again, they say they want to offer a gift to the community.

“(We were) just getting rolling and then we have the shutdown occur and it was rough,” general manager Eric Serna said. “A lot of our staff has obviously moved on and we’re just trying to get things up and going, and we’re excited to have people back in.”

The state allowed theaters to reopen toward the end of 2020, but under tight restrictions. Serna says there were also very few movies coming out of Hollywood, making it challenging for theaters to operate.

“We did open a little bit over the holidays, but it was very difficult. There were no concessions available at the time, so it was just movies and again, limited selection. It was kind of difficult to get things really going up to steam,” Serna said.

Serna says they’ve spent the last few weeks doing a soft reopening but now, they’re hoping to get more people in front of the movie screens. This weekend and next, the theater is bringing back Free Ticket Fridays. They say every movie on their roster will be available.

Sperry’s Moviehouse in downtown Holland on May 12, 2021.

“It gives people an escape for a couple hours, whatever day they come in. Give them a chance to have some good food, a good movie and just relax, and we all need that after the last year,” Serna said.

Coronavirus safety precautions will be in place. Groups can sit together, but seats will be blocked off between parties. The theater has hand sanitizer available and is asking guests to social distance in the common spaces. They’ve also added air purification systems in every room, including the playhouse.

“We’re trying to make this place as safe as possible. Our staff knows people have concerns. We’re trying to set those at rest,” Serna said.

Currently, the theater is only open on weekends. When new movies rollout at the end of May, the theater plans to expand its hours. Tickets for the May 14 Free Ticket Friday are currently available online — some show times have already sold out.

Tickets for Free Ticket Friday on May 21 will be available next week Tuesday. For more information on shows, check the theater’s website.