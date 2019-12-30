Spectator sport: Powerful waves on Lake Michigan

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Crashing 6- to 11-foot waves drew nature lovers to Grand Haven State Park Monday.

“The magnificent Lake Michigan in all its glory, in all its windy glory,” marveled Klifton Snow, who is visiting West Michigan from Ireland. “It’s just absolutely outstanding. It’s beautiful but a bit cold.”

He said that though he lives near the sea, he’s never seen something quite like what he saw Monday.

“It’s just the feeling of being alive, I suppose, really. It’s absolutely spectacular. It’s beautiful. It’s refreshing. It’s so many words, you can’t describe,” he said.

The sight was more familiar to Grand Haven resident Jill Kelly, but no less impressive.

“It doesn’t get old. The cold and the wind, you might get sick of that after a while, but you can’t get sick of the view,” she said.

The waves were whipped up by a storm and strong winds.

“The seagulls can’t fly straight,” described Sierra Mennega of Grand Rapids. “They keep getting blown backwards. And I’m not wearing full pants so my ankles have been pelted by sand, but it’s fun.”

Another spectator, Kristin Mast of Grand Rapids, headed out to the beach after seeing pictures on social media.

“On the north pier, that pier lighthouse, I’ve seen the waves actually tower over it and the red lighthouse. They’re pretty much coming over the top,” she pointed out. “I love Lake Michigan and coming out here and watching those waves.”

The huge waves were expected to continue into the evening.

—–

Inside woodtv.com:

Storm Team 8 Forecast

Download the free Storm Team 8 weather app