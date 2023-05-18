COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman from Sparta was hurt and taken to the hospital Thursday after a crash in Coopersville, deputies say.

It happened around 2 p.m. at the intersection of West Randall Street and 64th Avenue. A 55-year-old Sparta woman was heading west on Randall Street, did not obey a stop sign and hit a southbound car in the intersection, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sparta woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital. She was in stable condition as of Thursday afternoon. Her name has not been released.

The driver of the other car, a 61-year-old woman from Coopersville, was not hurt.