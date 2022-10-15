

GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kent County man is in custody after leading police on a pursuit through Ottawa County Saturday afternoon.

It happened near Main Street and Baldwin Street in Georgetown Township at 3:15 p.m.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, a 37-year-old Sparta man driving a Honda Pilot was initially stopped for a traffic violation.

The suspect fled and led police on a pursuit before becoming disabled on eastbound I-196 near Chicago Drive, deputies say.

The suspect fled from the vehicle, and the police pursued him on foot before arresting him.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Michigan State Police, the Grandville Police Department, and the Wyoming Police Department.