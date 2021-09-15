Son pleads guilty but mentally ill in father’s murder in Spring Lake Twp.

An undated booking photo of Kenneth Boone. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office)

OLIVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man charged with murder in his father’s death has pleaded guilty but mentally ill.

Kenneth John Boone pleaded guilty but mentally ill for first-degree premeditated murder and habitual offender fourth-degree on Sept. 3. He was originally scheduled for a trial on Sept. 14.

His father, James Kenneth Boone, was found dead at a home on Pawnee Drive in Spring Lake Township on Dec. 1, 2019.

Kenneth Boone had called 911 asking for assistance at 6:15 a.m. that day. That call was never passed to deputies. He called again at 7:24 a.m., saying he had hurt his father.

He was arrested after deputies found him walking down the road with a hammer, the weapon used during the attack.

His sentencing is scheduled for Oct. 4.

