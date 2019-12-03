Son charged in murder of father in Spring Lake Twp.

An undated booking photo of Kenneth Boone. (Courtesy of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was formally charged Tuesday in the homicide of his father in Spring Lake Township, authorities say.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as Kenneth John Boone, 25.

He was charged at the Grand Haven District Court through video with open murder and habitual offender fourth-degree.

The body of his father, James Kenneth Boone, 64, was found Sunday morning at a home on Pawnee Drive, after his son called authorities to say he had harmed his father.

Kenneth Boone was taken into custody after deputies found him walking down the road in the neighborhood with a blunt-force object. Authorities believe the object was used in the homicide.

An autopsy performed Monday in Grand Rapids, shows that James Boone died of multiple blunt force trauma, according to a release.

Kenneth Boone was denied bond and is still being held at the Ottawa County Jail.