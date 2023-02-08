WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Some animals died in a barn fire near Coopersville early Wednesday, firefighters said.

The blaze started around 4:15 a.m. at a barn on Arthur Street between 8th Avenue and Kenowa Avenue in Wright Township. The fire department responded and were able to put out the fire.

The barn, which firefighters said housed around 30 animals, was destroyed. About 90% of the animals were able to make it out but some died in the fire, according to fire chief Jon Alkema. It is not known exactly how many animals died.

No humans were injured in the fire. It is still under investigation.