GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The courthouse in Grand Haven was placed on a “soft lockdown” for a few hours Tuesday after authorities say someone called in a threat.

The call came in around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office did not provide specifics about what the caller said, only calling it a “possible threat of violence” to the 20th Circuit Court on Washington Avenue at 5th Street.

The sheriff’s office said there didn’t appear to be any danger to anyone in or around the courthouse. Still, it said, it sent more officers to the courthouse and called in a police dog as a precaution.

The “soft lockdown” was lifted shortly after 1 p.m. and court operations resumed as normal.

“It has been determined that there is no imminent danger to anyone at the Courthouse and nothing suspicious was found during a search of the facility,” the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office is investigating the threat. Anyone with information about it was asked to call the sheriff’s office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.