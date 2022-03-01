Social zones coming back to Grand Haven this summer

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Social zones are returning to Grand Haven this summer.

The city says they will be shutting down Washington Avenue between 1st Street and Harbor Drive to traffic. This block will become the new social zone where people can buy and consume alcoholic beverages throughout.

The city voted to close the roadway last February. The following fall, they approved the area as a social zone. The idea was originally birthed out of the pandemic, as many cities worked to give businesses more room to accommodate guests while indoor capacity restrictions were in place.

The city says when the social zones proved to be very popular, they began considering something more permanent. They say social zones have the potential to impact the local economy greatly.

“It was already given good discussion, public engagement and thought before COVID even struck. There was some discussion about, ‘can we take more advantage of these open spaces? And maybe not use it for just parking but also for some outdoor dining and entertainment like experiences,'” said city manager Patrick McGinnis.

McGinnis said they have the green light to close that portion of Washington Avenue as early as May 1. He said the roadway could remain closed until September 30. The city is still working out the final dates and the details of how the social zone will look.