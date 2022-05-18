HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say the smell of smoke in the Holland area Wednesday was no need for concern: It was the result of a controlled burn.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Management says people have been calling 911 to report the light smoke and the smell of an electrical fire.

It’s not an electrical fire, authorities assured. It is instead a controlled burn that was expected to wrap up later Wednesday. There is no need to call 911.

Controlled burns are held with the oversight of experts. Generally, they are used for training or in vegetation management.