Smoke shop raided in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A tobacco store in Grand Haven was raided Thursday as part of a criminal investigation, police say.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety and the Michigan State Police conducted a search warrant at Ajj’s Smoke N Stuff after several people complained the store was selling black market marijuana to adults and minors.

The case will be presented to the Ottawa County Prosecutor’s Office.

Authorities encourage individuals of age who consume cannabis to use the state’s Marijuana Regulatory Agency website to locate tested marijuana at licensed facilities.