Smith’s Bridge to reopen ‘ASAP’ in Ferrysburg

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ferrysburg City Council voted Monday to reopen Smith’s Bridge in spite of concerns about the bridge’s condition.

Six months ago, the city council voted to close the bridge to motor vehicles due to reports indicating the bridge’s condition was deteriorating. It was a unanimous vote by the council.

Members of the public quickly began to ask questions about whether the move was necessary, especially since heavy trucks were already not allowed to drive over the structure.

Some community members demanded an in-depth study of the bridge’s condition and after the city council declined to pay for a new study, the public raised the money on their own and paid $1,700 to commission engineers to look at the bridge.

Fleis & Vandenbrink conducted the study and told council members Monday night that the bridge could reopen safely in its current condition as long as weight restrictions prevented extremely heavy trucks in excess of 20 tons from crossing.

Jon Moxey, a bridge inspector with Fleis & Vandenbrink, said the bridge should be inspected regularly and a long-term plan to address the structural issues should be put in place.

“This is a sick bridge,” Moxey said. “It needs work.”

About 80 community members were in the audience for the meeting with those who addressed the board, asking that the bridge be reopened.

“I say open the damn bridge,” Debbie Murdoch told council members.

“There are many bridges in this state that are a lot worse off than Smith’s bridge,” Marcus Joseph said when he addressed the board.

In the end, the council voted to reopen the bridge in a 4-3 vote, with the city’s mayor making the final vote in favor of reopening the bridge.

The crowd applauded.

“For my wife and I it’s a convenience,” Stan Houck, a concerned citizen, told News 8 after the vote. “We have been traveling quite a bit more to go around the closed bridge.”

Ferrysburg Mayor Pro Tem Timothy O’Donnell cast one of the three votes against reopening.

“My concern always has been, always will be with the safety of the people of the city and the surrounding areas,” O’Donnell, who was heckled while voicing his concerns during the meeting, told News 8 after the vote. “I’m hoping I’m wrong. This is one time where I’m hoping I’m wrong.”

Officials said the bridge would reopen “as soon as possible,” though an exact date wasn’t set. Some resurfacing will need to take place and signage will need to be put up before the road reopens.

City leaders said they are working with the state to secure funding to rebuild the bridge in the future.