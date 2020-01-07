Smith’s Bridge in Ferrysburg reopens to vehicles

A photo of Smith’s Bridge in Ferrysburg after it reopened on Jan. 7, 2020.

FERRYSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — Smith’s Bridge in Ferrysburg reopened to vehicles Tuesday after being closed for months.

The bridge now has a 20-ton weight limit, which means large trucks can’t go over it.

On Monday, the Ferrysburg City Council voted 4-3 to reopen the bridge despite concerns about the bridge’s condition.

Six months ago, the council unanimously voted to close the bridge to vehicles after reports indicated the bridge’s condition was deteriorating.

However, some community members questioned if the move was necessary, especially since heavy trucks were already not allowed to drive over the bridge.

Members of the public raised money for an in-depth study on the bridge’s condition, which found the bridge could reopen safely in its current condition if weight restrictions prevented trucks in excess of 20 tons from crossing.

The study also stated the bridge should be regularly inspected, and a long-term plan to address the structural issues should be in place.