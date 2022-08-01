Firefighters respond to a small chlorine spill at the Holland Aquatic Center on Aug. 1, 2022.

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people sought medical treatment after a small chlorine spill at the Holland Aquatic Center.

Firefighters were called to the aquatic center on Maple Avenue at 22nd Street shortly before noon Monday because of the spill, which they described as “small and contained.”

The building was evacuated, the Holland Department of Public Safety said.

Three people went to Holland Hospital for treatment after they inhaled fumes, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt said. Their conditions were not immediately known.

Authorities have not said what caused the spill.

Emergency responders said other properties nearby were not affected.