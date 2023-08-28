GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A skydiver is seriously hurt after he landed on a roof in Grand Haven on Sunday.

Around 5:40 p.m., officers with the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety were sent to 1811 Hayes Street after receiving reports that a skydiver had landed on the roof.

Responding officers learned that a 49-year-old Twin Lake man had experienced a malfunction with his primary parachute and had to open his backup parachute. This caused a double parachute canopy and a rapid descent.

The skydiver seriously injured his left leg, the department of public safety said.

He was treated on the roof and lowered to the ground by a ladder truck before he was taken to the hospital. His condition is unknown.