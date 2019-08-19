Skydiver killed at Grand Haven event ID’d

A photo of Skydive Grand Haven after a skydiver died in an accident. (Aug. 17, 2019)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the man who died after an incident at a skydiving event in Grand Haven Saturday.

Monday, the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety identified the victim as 33-year-old Paul Van Vuuren of Atlanta, Nebraska.

Van Vuuren, a licensed skydiver, died Saturday after he was injured while landing during a skydiving event known as the Dink Dink Boogie. It’s hosted by the Grand Haven Memorial Airpark, located near the intersection of Comstock Street and 168th Avenue.

The victim’s landing process failed due to a low turn, Skydive Grand Haven stated.

Witnesses said the victim was completing a skydive and his parachute may have come in contact with another skydiver that was landing, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Witnesses said that it appeared the victim’s parachute collapsed approximately 50 feet from the ground, police say.

The Federal Aviation Administration was contacted, and the incident remains under investigation.