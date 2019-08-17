Skydiver dies at Grand Haven event

A photo of Skydive Grand Haven after a skydiver died in an accident. (Aug. 17, 2019)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after an incident at a skydiving event in Grand Haven.

It happened around 4 p.m. Saturday at the Grand Haven Memorial Airport.

A licensed skydiver died after he was injured while landing during a skydiving event known as the “Dink Dink Boogie,” which is hosted by the airport, according to a news release from Skydive Grand Haven.

The victim is a 33-year-old man, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

The skydiver was in the landing process due to a low turn, Skydive Grand Haven stated.

Witnesses said the victim was completing a skydive and his parachute may have come in contact with another skydiver that was landing, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Safety.

Leading up to the incident, the skydiver had deployed the parachute normally and without incident, the company stated.

Dink Dink Boogie is a major skydiving festival that draws people from around the nation, the company says.

Authorities say skydiving at the event was suspended.

Grand Haven authorities say the Federal Aviation Administration has been contacted and there will be further investigation.