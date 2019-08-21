Skydive Grand Haven comments on Saturday’s accident

A photo of Skydive Grand Haven after a skydiver died in an accident. (Aug. 17, 2019)

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Skydive Grand Haven has released new information about the deadly skydiving accident that happened over the weekend.

Authorities say 33-year-old Paul Van Vuuren from Nebraska was killed when he fell to the ground at Grand Haven Memorial Airport on Saturday.

On Wednesday, Skydive Grand Haven released a statement stating “Paul was an experienced skydiver who had made hundreds of jumps. His equipment opened normally and he was flying under a perfectly good parachute for several minutes. There was no equipment malfunction. One of the foundational rules in skydiving is to avoid making low turns close to the ground. Regrettably, Paul initiated a low turn that was simply too low to recover from so close to the ground.”

We have hesitated to publish any comment via social media regarding the tragic incident that took place during the event… Posted by Skydive Grand Haven on Wednesday, August 21, 2019

Skydive Grand Haven reiterated the event on Saturday brought hundreds of skydivers from all over the world to Grand Haven to jump.

Those skydivers were doing high-performance maneuvers, which is much different from the normal jumps Skydive Grand Haven performs.