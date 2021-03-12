Skateboarder hit by car, killed in Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after being hit by a car while skateboarding in Grand Haven.

The crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on Franklin Avenue near S. 3rd Street.

The Grand Haven Department of Public Safety said the skateboarder when through a stop sign and was hit by a west bound car.

The man was rushed to the hospital. Police said Friday that he had died. His name has not been released, but authorities said he was a 24-year-old from Grand Rapids.

The crash remained under investigation Friday.