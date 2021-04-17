Six suspects taken into custody after police chase near Hudsonville

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) – Police were led on a car chase in Jamestown Township of Ottawa County near Hudsonville early Saturday morning.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office with the help of the Holland Police Department and Allegan County Sheriff’s Office were able to apprehend six suspects who ran away from a broken down car near the intersection of 24th Ave and Adams St at around 2:15 a.m.

After being apprehended, the suspects were turned over to ACSO.

At this time, it is believed all suspects related to this investigation have been found and are in custody, authorities say.

The OCSO is working together with Holland PD and the ACSO as this investigation is still ongoing.