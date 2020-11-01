Shots fired, several vehicles hit in apartment complex shooting in Allendale

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WOOD)—Ottawa County Sheriffs repsonded to a call of shots fired in Allendale early Sunday morning.

Police say deputies arrived at Enclave Apartments around 2:53 a.m. and found that 8-15 shots were fired and four vehicles had been hit by bullets.

Ottawa County Sheriff’s Department says they have interviewed witnesses and collected evidence at the scene to identify and locate suspects in the shooting, but no arrests have yet to be made.

No injuries happened as a result of this incident.

This incident remains under investigation by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s detective bureau.