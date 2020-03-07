Shots fired in Ottawa Co road rage incident

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver had been shot at in a road rage incident in Ottawa County Friday night.

According to authorities, deputies responded to the area of 24th Avenue and Riley Street just after 10:45 p.m. where a road rage incident happened.

Officials said the victim was able to give a brief suspect description and deputies were able to find and stop the suspect vehicle a short time later. The suspect was arrested and a gun was recovered. The identity of the suspect is not being released at this time and is being held at the Ottawa County Jail on multiple charges.

No injuries or damage to property was reported in this road rage incident. This is an ongoing investigation.