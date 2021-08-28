Shots fired at Ottawa county apartment complex

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for the person who fired shots in an apartment complex.

Deputies responded to the 48 West apartment complex to assist security with breaking up a large fight, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release.

While police were on the way, they were told shots had been fired. When deputies arrived, they found several shell casings in the parking lot. No suspect information, property damage or injuries have been reported.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office (616-738-4000), Ottawa County Central Dispatch (800-249-0911), or Silent Observer (877-88-SILENT) or MOSOTIPS.com.