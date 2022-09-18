Four people were shot near GVSU’s campus early Sunday morning, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

ALLENDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — It was a scary morning for students who live in Canvas Townhomes, a student housing complex near Grand Valley State University, as they were celebrating family weekend.

“We turned the lights off. Locked the doors,” Brendan Butterfield said.

Four people were injured in a shooting that happened outside of one of the apartment buildings early Sunday morning.

According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the complex around 2:30 a.m. for a report of a loud party.

Shortly after, they received a report of shots fired. When deputies arrived on scene, they heard additional gunshots being fired in the area. Four people, including two GVSU students, were shot, authorities say.

According to residents and visitors of the complex, there were about 50 to 60 people who had gathered for the party.

“They had a party before that got shut down already and about 20 minutes later everybody started going back. We all went back inside and we heard screaming and shots going off,” Tyler Lamos said.

Brendan Butterfield and Joe Ernest live in the same building where the large party was going on.

“I came upstairs to get a juice box and was walking by the door and I just heard … six or seven shots. I wasn’t counting. After that I ran over there to tell them to quiet the game down and then we stayed there for a minute and we heard some more,” Ernest said.

GVSU Department of Public Safety issued a statement this afternoon in part:

“This latest incident is added to the increased level of violence, some involving weapons, that we are seeing near our campuses and within cities around the country. No area is immune from crime, and it is my duty as the director of public safety to inform members of our community of these events, so they can exercise caution and good judgment in the hopes of avoiding being involved in acts of violence.



“The university is working with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, the City of Grand Rapids and other law enforcement agencies to curtail the violence and protect our community. We are also working with the owners and managers of the off-campus apartments that surround our Allendale Campus. We meet regularly and this issue is at the top of our agenda.” GVSU Department of Public Safety

This is the second shooting that happened at that apartment complex within the last month.