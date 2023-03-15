HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were injured in a crash near Holland Wednesday, deputies say.

It happened around 3:12 p.m. at the intersection of James Street and Butternut Drive in Holland Township. A 41-year-old man from Allegan was driving northbound on Butternut Drive and stopped at the left turn lane, the Ottawa County sheriff’s Office said in a release.

When he started to turn onto James Street, he turned in front of a car driven by a 38-year-old woman from Holland, deputies say.

The woman and her passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Holland, were both brought to the hospital with injuries.

The other driver was not hurt.

The crash is under investigation.