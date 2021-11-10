Sheriff’s office: 3 injured in crash near Holland, driver was looking at phone

Ottawa County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured after a crash near Holland Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Butternut Drive near 148th Avenue in Park Township.

A 31-year-old Muskegon man was driving northbound on Butternut Drive and was looking down at his phone, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he crossed the centerline and was hit by a southbound car.

The Muskegon man was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says two passengers in the other car, a 50-year-old woman from Utah and a 46-year-old man from Idaho, were also brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of that car, a 37-year-old man from Utah, was not injured, officials say.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories On WOODTV.com

Know something newsworthy? Report It!

News 8 Links