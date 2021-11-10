Sheriff’s office: 3 injured in crash near Holland, driver was looking at phone

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Three people were injured after a crash near Holland Wednesday.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. on Butternut Drive near 148th Avenue in Park Township.

A 31-year-old Muskegon man was driving northbound on Butternut Drive and was looking down at his phone, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said he crossed the centerline and was hit by a southbound car.

The Muskegon man was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, officials say.

The sheriff’s office says two passengers in the other car, a 50-year-old woman from Utah and a 46-year-old man from Idaho, were also brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

The driver of that car, a 37-year-old man from Utah, was not injured, officials say.

Deputies do not believe alcohol was a factor in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.