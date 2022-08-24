BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A woman is in the hospital after she crashed into a tree near Hudsonville on Wednesday afternoon, deputies say.

It happened around 3:30 p.m. on 48th Avenue near Yougstown Avenue and Wellington Street in Blendon Township, said the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A 59-year-old woman from Wyoming, Michigan was driving a 2014 Subaru north on 48th Avenue when the vehicle crossed over the center line into southbound lanes. The vehicle then ran off the road and crashed into a tree, said deputies.

The driver was not wearing a seatbelt and was transported to the hospital for her injuries, according to deputies.

The crash is under investigation.