JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A teen had to be freed from a vehicle after a crash in Byron Center Thursday evening, deputies said.

Just after 5 p.m., a 2012 Volkswagen Beetle, driven by a 20-year-old Hudsonville man was headed south on 8th Avenue between Adams Street and Mason Street. He turned left into a driveway, pulling in front of a 2016 Chevy Equinox, driven by a 41-year-old Dorr man, that was headed north, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

The Equinox ran off the road, rolled over and landed on its top. A 13-year-old passenger was pinned in the vehicle and had to be freed by firefighters, deputies said. He was then taken to a hospital. The driver of the Equinox was not injured.

The driver of the Volkswagen had minor injuries and was treated on scene, deputies said.

The crash is being investigated by the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.