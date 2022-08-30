COOPERSVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — A crash involving three vehicles in Coopersville sent one man to the hospital, deputies said.

The crash happened around 2:45 p.m. on Tuesday at the intersection of Cleveland Street and 68th Avenue. A 2014 Nissan driven by a 41-year-old Holland man was headed north on 68th Avenue when he stopped at the stop sign but continued without yielding for traffic on Cleveland, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said.

A pickup truck headed west on Cleveland Street, driven by a 60-year-old man from Conklin couldn’t stop for the Nissan and hit it, according to deputies.

The impact caused the two vehicles to hit a third vehicle that was stopped at the stop sign for southbound 68th Avenue. That vehicle was driven by a 37-year-old Allegan man, the sheriff’s office said.

The 41-year-old driver of the Nissan was trapped in his vehicle. Coopersville and Polkton Fire Rescue had to free him. He was then taken to the hospital by ambulance with head and neck injuries, deputies said.

The other two drivers were uninjured. All were wearing seatbelts, said the sheriff’s office.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.