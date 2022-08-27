HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man died after being hit by a vehicle while crossing a highway in Holland on Saturday night, deputies say.

It happened around 9:28 p.m. on southbound US-31 near Greenly Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office. A 39-year-old Holland Man was crossing US-31 when he was hit by a Pontiac Vibe that was headed south in the center lane. It was driven by a 71-year-old man from Holland, deputies said.

The pedestrian died of his injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Both the driver and 70-year-old passenger of the Pontiac were minorly injured but refused treatment, deputies said.

Southbound US-31 was shut down for investigation following the crash, deputies said.

Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly identified US-31. We regret the error, which has since been corrected.