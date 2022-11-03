HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people had their credit cards stolen Wednesday evening in separate stores near Holland, deputies say.

One victim told Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies that she had her credit card stolen while shopping at Meijer near US-31 and Riley Street in Holland Township. Another told deputies she had her card stolen from her purse while shopping at nearby Home Goods.

The sheriff’s office said investigation showed a group of young people distracted the victims, causing them to leave their purses unattended in shopping carts. Then they took the credit cards from their purses.

Once they had the cards, the suspects quickly made large purchases at the Sam’s Club further south on US-31 near Lakewood Boulevard, deputies said.

The sheriff’s office did not give a description of the suspects and no one has been arrested.

The thefts and fraud are under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer at 877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.