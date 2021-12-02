Sheriff: Driver injured after rear-ending semitruck near Grand Haven

GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was hospitalized after he rear-ended a semitruck near Grand Haven, officials say.

It happened around 9:25 p.m. at the intersection of US-31 at Comstock Street in Grand Haven Township.

A semitruck driven by a 42-year-old from Muskegon was going northbound on US-31 and stopped for the red light at Comstock Street, the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said in a release. It said a pickup truck driven by a 48-year-old man from Muskegon rear-ended the semitruck.

The driver of the pickup truck was brought to the hospital with injuries that are not considered life threatening, officials say.

The semitruck driver did not report any injuries.

The intersection was blocked off for almost an hour due to the crash, which remains under investigation.