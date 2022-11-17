HOLLAND CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Deputies say a 15-year-old is in custody for the shooting of another teen last week in Holland Township.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said that a 15-year-old is being held in the Ottawa County juvenile detention center for armed robbery and felony firearm for a Nov. 10 shooting.

Deputies say the shooting happened around 1 a.m. on Riley Street near Westland Court in Holland Township. A 16-year-old was shot in the torso during a fight and was taken to the hospital. Deputies say he is in stable condition.

The name of the suspect has not been released by authorities because he is a juvenile.

The sheriff’s office is still investigating the shooting. Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the sheriff’s office or Silent Observer at 1.877.88.SILENT (745368) or mosotips.com.