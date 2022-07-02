GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) —Three people were taken to the hospital after a head-on crash between two cars in Georgetown Township.

The crash happened around 7:40 p.m. on Saturday night. Ottawa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Port Sheldon Street between Tyler Street and 8th Avenue.

Investigators say a 27-year-old Hudsonville woman was headed northeast on Port Sheldon Street in a black Chevrolet Equinox when she crossed the median entirely. A 59-year-old woman from Jenison was headed southwest on the same street in a Red Jeep Compass and was not able to avoid the Equinox crossing into her lane. The two vehicles crashed head-on, deputies said.

The 27-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance with injuries that were not life-threatening. The driver and passenger in the Compass both had serious injuries and were also taken to hospitals by ambulance, according to the sheriff’s office.

Port Sheldon Street was closed for several hours following the crash, deputies said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s office is investigating.