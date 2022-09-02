HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were taken to the hospital by ambulance after a crash in Holland Township on Friday night, deputies said.

It happened just before 8 p.m. on West Shore Drive, north of Riley Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A 54-year-old Holland woman in a white Acura was pulling out of the Meijer parking lot and heading onto West Shore Dr. At the same time, a silver Camry, driven by a 24-year-old Holland man was headed north on West Shore Drive.

The Acura pulled out into the path of the Camry, causing them to crash, deputies said. The woman driving the Acura was not injured, but her passenger, a 43-year-old woman from Holland was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to a local hospital.

The Camry driver had minor injuries but was also taken by ambulance to the hospital, according to the sheriff’s office.

All the people involved were wearing their seatbelts, deputies said.