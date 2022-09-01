BLENDON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two men were taken to the hospital after a crash involving three vehicles near Hudsonville, deputies said.

It happened around 6 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of 48th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.

A vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Grandville man was headed west on Port Sheldon Street when he did not stop for the red light at 48th Avenue, several witnesses told deputies. He was hit in the passenger side by a vehicle that was headed south on 48th Avenue during a green light. It was driven by a 71-year-old Hudsonville man, deputies said.

The impact caused both vehicles to crash into another vehicle, driven by a 35-year-old Hudsonville man, that was stopped at the intersection facing east, said the sheriff’s office.

The 28-year-old was taken to the hospital by ambulance in serious but stable condition, deputies said. The 71-year-old man was also taken to the hospital but had less serious injuries. deputies said. The 35-year-old was uninjured.

The 28-year-old driver was written up for running the red light, the sheriff’s office said.