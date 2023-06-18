HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two juveniles were taken into custody after a vehicle sideswiped another and fled from police in Holland Township Sunday evening.

Around 6:13 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office tried to pull over a gray Nissan Rogue on 136th Avenue and Riley Street for a traffic stop. The vehicle fled, the sheriff’s office said.

While driving away, the Nissan sideswiped another vehicle, causing damage. It eventually drove behind a private residence, where the people inside got out and ran away on foot. Deputies tracked them down and found them hiding in garage that belonged to a Park Township resident.

The two suspects, who deputies say are both juveniles, were taken into custody. One was lodged at the Ottawa County Youth Home and another was turned over to family. Their names will not be released because they are juveniles, deputies said.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.