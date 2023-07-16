GEORGETOWN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two people were arrested after taking mail then throwing it out the window of their car, deputies said.

Early Sunday, deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were called to Rosewood Street near 12th Avenue in Georgetown Township for a report of people taking mail from a mailbox.

When deputies caught up with the vehicle in the area of 40th Avenue and Port Sheldon Street, suspects threw the mail out of their window. Eventually, the vehicle stopped and two people were taken into custody and later booked into the Ottawa County jail.

Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies are investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.887.4536.