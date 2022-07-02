GRAND HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 19-year-old had to be pulled from her vehicle and airlifted to a hospital after a crash in Grand Haven Township on Saturday.

It happened just before 5:45 p.m. at the intersection of Lake Michigan Drive and 144th Avenue in Grand Haven Township. Investigators say a Pontiac G6 driven by a 19-year-old woman was headed south on 144th Avenue when it pulled out in the path of a semi tanker truck, driven by a 68-year-old man from Indiana. The G6 crashed into the trailer part of the truck.

First responders had to cut the 19-year-old from her vehicle. She was airlifted to a Grand Rapids Hospital by Aero Med for what the sheriff’s office called “critical injuries.”

The man driving the truck suffered minor injuries.

Lake Michigan Drive was closed at 144th Avenue following the crash. Deputies advised drivers to find alternative routes.

The crash is still being investigated by the sheriff’s office.