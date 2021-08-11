‘Critical incident’ at Spring Lake Twp. home; shelter-in-place order issued

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are responding to a “critical incident” at a house near Spring Lake Wednesday morning, the sheriff’s office says.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it started this morning at a house on Palm Drive near Hoffmaster Drive in Spring Lake Township.

Capt. Jake Sparks told News 8 that negotiators are speaking to an armed man who is barricaded inside the house.

Residents near the area of Palm Drive between Hoffmaster Drive and the north Ottawa County line are asked to shelter in place in their homes.

Palm Drive is closed due to the incident. Drivers are asked to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional information surrounding the incident.

