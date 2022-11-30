SPRING LAKE, Mich. (WOOD) — Peter Sturrus, a West Michigan entrepreneur and philanthropist, has died.

According to his obituary, Sturrus passed away Sunday, Nov. 27. He was 89 years old.

Sturrus took over as the president of Shape Corporation in 1977 and served in that role for more than 20 years. He developed products for the office furniture and automotive industries, holding several patents. Prior to his death, he served as the vice chairman of the Shape Board of Directors. Shape Corp. is still headquartered out of Grand Haven and maintains 14 manufacturing sites worldwide.

Sturrus was also considered a leader and a philanthropist around West Michigan, serving on several boards, including Grand Haven Christian School, Hospice of North Ottawa Community and Comerica Bank.

Muskegon Community College’s technology center is named after him and his wife after they donated $1.5 million to the school in 2017. In 2021, the Sturrus family donated $3 million to Aquinas College, Peter’s alma mater, to help cover the renovation costs for Albertus Magnus Hall. At the time, it was the largest individual gift in the college’s history.

A visitation will be held Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at Klaassen Family Funeral Home in Grand Haven. A second visitation will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Second Christian Reformed Church in Grand Haven, followed by a funeral service at 11 a.m.

CORRECTION: A previous version of this story misstated Sturrus’ role with Shape Corp. We regret the error.