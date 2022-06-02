HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Holland police are looking for a lone gunman who shot two people, killing one and leaving the other in critical condition.

The shooting happened just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 400 block of College Avenue, between 16th and 17th streets, in front of the home Caleb Kreig shares with his wife.

“I heard like five to eight shots. I actually thought it was maybe fireworks at first,” Kreig said. “Came downstairs and the police were there, seems like in a minute or two of the shooting. They were already giving the guy who fell off the bike CPR.”

A 19-year-old man died. His name has not been released.

As of Thursday, an 18-year-old was in critical condition at a Grand Rapids hospital. Police had not been able to talk to him, saying he was in surgery earlier in the day.

“Detectives have been following working through the night, following up on as many leads as we can come up with. We’re continuing to work the case,” Holland Department of Public Safety Captain Robert Buursma said.

Police have put out a vague description of the suspect, who they say opened fire on the two victims as they rode bicycles along College.

Police at the scene of a shooting on E 16th Street and College Avenue in Holland. (Courtesy Matthew Luginbuhl)

Investigators are still trying to determine if the shootings were random or if the victims were targeted.

“We’re still looking into what prior relationships may have existed, if any, between the suspect and the victims,” said Buursma, who added police do not think there is any immediate threat to the public.

Hope College, which is about three blocks from where the shooting happened, locked down for several hours after the shooting as a precaution. Neither victim was a student at Hope.

“Anytime we have an incident where there’s the threat of a weapon, a shooting, whatever, if it’s in the vicinity of one of the local schools, colleges, we notify them and then the decision is up to that entity if they’re going into lockdown,” Buursma said.

If you have any information on the shooting, your asked to call Holland Public Safety at 616.355.1150 or Silent Observer at 1.877.877.4536, or text your information to 274637.