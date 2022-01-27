Man hit by semi-truck on US-31 near Spring Lake

SPRING LAKE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 54-year-old Holton man is seriously injured after he was hit by a semi-truck on US-31 Thursday afternoon.

Just before 2 p.m., deputies with the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office were sent to southbound US-31 near Taft Street for a reported semi-truck crash involving a pedestrian.

Deputies learned that a 1999 Jeep driven by the Holton man was traveling south on US-31 when the vehicle went off the road and hit a tree south of Taft Street. The driver wasn’t injured and left his vehicle.

While the man was being offered assistance from other drivers, the sheriff’s office said he walked into the southbound lanes of US-31 and was hit by a semi-truck, driven by a 44-year-old Zeeland man.

The Holton man was taken to the hospital in serious condition, the sheriff’s office said.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

Southbound US-31 was closed between East Pontaluna Road and Van Wagoner Street. Both lanes have since reopened.

The crash remains under investigation.